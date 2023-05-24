Huma Qureshi transforms into Tarla Dalal for biopic

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi got into the skin of Indian chef and food journalist Tarla Dalal for her upcoming biopic.

Makers dropped the first teaser of the upcoming biopic film, ‘Tarla’, based on the life of Padma

Shri-awarded Indian celebrity chef and cookbook author.

The title stars A-list actor Huma Qureshi in the titular role.

Not only the minute-long teaser gives a peek into the professional journey of Tarla Dalal, who turned her ambition into achievements with her love for food, but it also gives a good glimpse of the celebrity’s personal life featuring her husband and kids.

Speaking about the role, Qureshi said, “Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. I clearly remember how my mom used to try her recipes when we were kids.”

The biopic is helmed by Piyush Gupta, while film producers Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari backed the project.

The title will release on the streaming platform Zee5.

A chef, food writer, cookbook author and cooking show host Tarla Dalal died in November 2013, following a heart attack. She specialised in Indian and Gujarati cuisine. The late chef had written over 100 books on food and sold more than 10 million copies of her work.