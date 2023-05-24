Pakistani govt mulling options to ban PTI, confirms Defence Minister

In the midst of a widespread crackdown on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that the former ruling party was being considered for a ban following the May 9 attacks.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the PML-N stalwart said the coalition government was considering all options to outlaw Imran Khan’s party, claiming that his heinous gambit of attacking military installations would never be repeated.

Asif, known for his fiery personality, linked the PTI’s protests to New Delhi’s plan. He stated that archrival India was pleased as Imran Khan and his supporters quenched their long-standing thirst by attacking national hero monuments and vandalizing state assets.

The senior minister also clarified that the attacks on sensitive installations were not spontaneous but planned, as he accused ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan and his close associates of doing.

Earlier, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that the ruling alliance’s legal team was reviewing the situation in light of several revelations that could result in a reference being filed against the PTI.

As the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) prepares to outlaw Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) oppose the proposal.

Human rights activists also opposed the move, claiming that dissolving the country’s ruling party would only deepen the South Asian nation’s political crisis.