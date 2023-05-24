Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Musarrat Cheema put under house arrest

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jamshed Cheema, and his wife Musarrat Cheema have been placed under house arrest for 15 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Act.

The Rawalpindi commissioner issued the orders for the PTI leaders’ house arrest.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Musarrat Cheema, and Jamshed Cheema, the former foreign minister, have been placed under house arrest for 15 days.

It should be noted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema were re-arrested outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday after the IHC had ordered their release.

“I am not leaving the party. I am with the party, and I will stay with the party,” Mr. Qureshi was quoted as saying in the statement.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, presiding over the case at the IHC imposed a conditional release for Mr Qureshi, requiring the submission of an affidavit by his legal representatives.