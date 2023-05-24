Pakistan private schools federation announces summer vacations

Summer vacation for private educational institutions will begin in mid-June and last until mid-August, according to the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF).

A notification issued by the body’s secretary general stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Article 11 read with Article 12 of the Constitution of the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation, The Hon’ble Central President Mr. Kashif Ali Mirza, has been pleased to give approval, Summer Holidays”.

It said all private schools under the administrative control of APPSF shall remain closed from June 15-August 14, 2023.

While the private federation announces summer vacation dates, Punjab, KP, and other regions have not.

Only the Sindh government has officially announced the vacation for schools and colleges throughout the province, which will begin on June 1 and end on July 31.