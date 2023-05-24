Leaks commission seeks information from public

The judicial commission formed on Saturday to probe into some leaked audio clips allegedly featuring some serving and former judges and their family members has published a public notice asking people to share information with regard to the audios.

In the notice, the commission has asked the people with any information relating to the matter to share it with the inquiry commission’s secretary Hafeezullah Khajjak at his email address or phone number. Such details may also be mailed to the office of the head of the commission-Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The notice, however, makes it clear that the people providing information or documents must disclose their full name, mailing address, email address and cell-phone numbers. “Anonymous communication will not be accepted,” it adds.

The federal government on May 20 formed a judicial commission to probe into over half a dozen leaked audio clips allegedly involving some current and former members of superior judiciary and their family members to determine their “veracity” and “impact on the independence of the judiciary”. The three-man judicial commission is led by Supreme Court senior puisne judge Justice Isa and comprises Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.