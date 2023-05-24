Mussadik Malik, Qatari envoy discuss investment in LNG sector

H.E Saud Bin Abdul Rehman Al Thani called on Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik at office. Both sides touched upon areas of mutual interest. Dr Musadik said Qatar is the energy Hub of the world and Pakistan has benefited greatly from our cooperation. He invited the Qatar side to enhance their investment in the LNG sector. H.E Ambassador Saud Al Thani expressed his resolve to continue support for the brother nation of Pakistan. He stressed upon the importance of Gawadar port and hoped that it will become a link for regional connectivity and energy product’s transport.