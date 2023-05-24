Punjab police clears 75pc of katcha from terrorists, robbers

On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, vigorous operation of Punjab Police against robbers, dacoits, terrorists and organized groups in dangerous areas of Katcha entered into the 45th day. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that on the basis of advance information, the targeted operation and advancement of the police should be continued, he said that the police jawans are showing great courage and bravery in the difficult areas which were considered as No go area .The police teams have gained complete control of the area by carrying out a successful operation against the dacoits and terrorists in Katcha Moro. The Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that 03 new police pickets Patan Sarkari, Picket Usman and Picket Thatta have been established by Rajanpur police at the dens of robbers in Katcha Moro. Moreover, additional personnel of police force, strong fronts and observation towers have also been established. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that RPO DG Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan is on the front line with police Jawans and 75 percent of the area has been cleared from terrorist robbers and dacoits. Police advancement is further continued. The Spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that in Rajanpur Police operation, so far 7 dacoits have been killed and 13 surrendered, 31 arrested, 09 hostages were recovered, heavy weapons & ammunition were also seized from the criminals. The Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that secret hideouts of the dacoits have been demolished and the area has been fully controlled.

RPO DG Khan Captain (Retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan said that strict checking and monitoring of waterways is going on at all entrances and exits of Katcha including Katcha Moro. The police teams are on high alert and are continuing the process of wiping out the criminals.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the health screening of more than 200,000 force across the province is in the final stages of completion and the process of treatment of police personnel suffering from various diseases identified in the health screening is underway with the cooperation of the Health Department. IG Punjab said that after the diagnosis of hepatitis B and C, blood pressure, diabetes, tuberculosis, eye and other diseases, treatment steps will be started. Moreover, vaccination of police force serving in field formations and different districts will be completed in three phases. IG Punjab said that an effective mechanism has been created for the screening and treatment of the police force with the cooperation of the health department. IG Punjab said that the process of health screening of the employees serving in the Central Police Office would also be started this month. Dr. Usman Anwar said that priority measures would be taken for the health welfare of the police force and the purpose of these measures is to protect the police from all kinds of diseases so that they can protect the lives and property of the citizens with diligence. He expressed these views while giving instructions in the review meeting regarding the progress in health screening held at the Central Police Office today.

Additional Secretary Health Malik Sanaullah and the officers of the Health Department informed about the diagnosis of the diseases revealed in the force as a result of the health screening. While giving a briefing, the officers of the health department said that screening of 64 percent of the police force has been completed with the support of the health department and the screening of the remaining force would also be completed soon. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional Secretary Health Malik Sanaullah, Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi and relevant officers of the Health Department also participated in the session.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the welfare of the families of police martyrs and in this regard money was released to the family of Shaheed Constable Rahat Salim of Rajanpur Police for the purchase of a new house. According to the details, IG Punjab on the recommendation of the Departmental Scrutiny Committee gave the final approval to buy a house for the family of the martyr and an amount of Rs. 01 crore 35 lac has been released.

Departmental Scrutiny Committee meeting was held at Central Police Office under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare and Finance in which DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin as Secretary and DIG Humayun Bashir Tarar as member participated in the meeting. The meeting sent the case from DG Khan Region to IG Punjab for final approval. Similarly, new house was bought for family of Shaheed Constable Rahat Saleem in Dera Ghazi Khan Colony equipped with basic facilities as per their choice. Constable Rahat Saleem of the elite police force Rajanpur was martyred a few months ago in an encounter with dacoits. IG Punjab said that as the head of Punjab Police, best welfare of families of the martyrs is my first priority. Moreover, priority measures would remain continued to solve the problems of martyrs children and family.