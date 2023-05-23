Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf’s photoshoot cracks censors, ignites gossip

Pakistani actress Maya Ali has lately posted some breath-taking photographs of herself with super talented actor Bilal Ashraf and the photoshoot has successfully managed to evoke emotions of extreme appreciation.

In the shared photographs, both of the Pakistani stars can be seen intimately posing for the photoshoot while standing at an outstanding inside location engulfed with wonderful interior.

In one of the snippets circulating over social media, one can observe Maya and Bilal indulging in intense eye contact however some other photographs have also showcased the celebrity duo standing in very close proximity, the action successfully making the experience quite remarkable.

The on-screen couple has chosen to don eye-catching black-coloured outfits which have been very impressively designed by Maya Ali’s own clothing brand known as ‘Maya’s Pret.’ Furthermore, the ‘Man Mayal’ sensation can be seen donning a lavish ‘gharara’, sleeveless-short ‘kurti’ (shirt) that has been marvellously paired up with a ‘net dupatta.’

The traditional attire designed by Maya’s Pret features exquisite neckline, rich embellishment and dispersion of ‘gotta’ work.