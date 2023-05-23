Iffat Omar’s latest attire dubbed ‘Old wine in new bottle’

Senior Pakistani actress Iffat Omar has lately developed an extreme obsession with uploading criticism-provoking content, it seems, is the veteran actress in the mood to rebel?

The showbiz figure has lately taken to her Instagram handle in order to post some very ‘bold’ clicks of herself which have managed to trigger harsh gossip sessions in the comment section, an internet user audacious enough to comment: “Old Wine in A New Bottle.”

In case you are not aware, Iffat Omar is currently vacationing with her former crew members at some breath-taking destination situated in the US. Moreover, Iffat has decided to post her photographs in varying modern outfits which we think deserve some discussion, so here you go:

In one of the photographs, the senior actress can be seen donning a black-coloured strapless outfit with a plunging neckline.

The Pakistani media personality has decided to ornament her attire with minimal accessories including delicate earrings, chunky shades and a stunning maroon-coloured bag. Furthermore, the veteran actress has been spotted lounging in some hotel location as she thoroughly indulges in quality vacation time. In another snaps, Iffat Omar can be seen donning another black-coloured body-fitted midi outfit along with maroon bag and red heels. Previously, Iffat posted a bunch of pictures over her social media handle which featured the actress dressed in revealing outfits, the action ultimately triggering trolling in the comment section. Ever since the Pakistani celebrity has been emerging over social media donning bolder attires than her previous ones, seems like the senior star is in the mood to rebel, what do you think?