Supreme Court breaks silence on arranging Mercedes car for Imran Khan for court appearance

Following the Supreme Court’s action against Imran Khan’s arrest, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf was brought to the apex court in a convoy of cars, while he himself was traveling in a bullet-proof Mercedes.

His arrival in a luxury vehicle raised several eyebrows and elicited a strong reaction from the ruling alliance.

In the midst of the criticism, the Supreme Court clarified that it did not provide Imran Khan with a Mercedes Benz to appear before the court.

According to a court spokesperson, the Islamabad police arranged for a Mercedes to transport the former prime minister to court.

The PTI chief’s appearance was delayed while cops arranged for his safe transportation to court.

The recent clarification comes after PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal tweeted, asking Chief Justice why he was not provided with a Mercedes for court appearances.