China’s coal-rich province plans to promote intelligent coal mines

North China’s coal-rich province Shanxi recently rolled out a plan to promote the development of intelligent coal mines and internet platforms for the coal industry.

The plan includes building various digital platforms, cultivating talent, conducting research in key technologies and core equipment, increasing favorable financial policies and advancing the development of coal information industry clusters.

The province will unify the overall construction design of intelligent coal mines, specify data standards and communication interfaces, and build intelligent systems in coal mines based on local conditions, according to the plan.

The country’s largest coal-producing region, Shanxi saw raw coal output hit 444 million tonnes in the January-April period, according to the provincial statistics bureau. In addition ,

China’s postal industry registered a steady expansion in both business revenue and parcel volume in the first four months of this year, official data showed on Monday.

The sector raked in 473.21 billion yuan (about 67.45 billion U.S. dollars) in business revenue during the period, up 12.1 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau.

In April alone, business revenue of the sector totaled 116.99 billion yuan, marking year-on-year growth of 23 percent.

China’s express delivery service companies handled 37.1 billion parcels from January to April, a year-on-year increase of 17 percent. Their business revenue jumped 12.2 percent from a year ago to 351.44 billion yuan during the period.

In April, the business revenue of the express service industry increased 24.9 percent from a year ago to stand at 92.49 billion yuan.