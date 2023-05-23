Internet says Diana Penty’s Cannes look is better than Aishwarya Rai and Sara Ali Khan’s

Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicked off on May 16 and it’s already brought together some of the biggest and brightest Indian celebrities.

After Sara Ali Khan, who made her Cannes debut this year and Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai grabbed attention for their red carpet outfits, actor Diana Penty is the latest Indian celebrity to make her mark at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Her glamorous first look is even being lauded as the ‘best’ among all desi celebs, thus far.

On Saturday, Diana shared fresh photos of herself from Cannes 2023, in which she was all decked up in a crop top and matching skirt by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

She wrote in her caption, “All that glitters…” Diana was dressed in a glittering nude outfit embellished with red and blue stones. Sharing her photo on Instagram Stories, a fashion-based account asked followers in a poll about the actor’s look, “She ate? or Lukewarm?” Majority, almost 87 percent at the time of writing this copy, said ‘she ate.” Someone had replied to the post, “Best of the lot so far!!”

On Thursday, Aishwarya Rai, a Cannes veteran, had arrived on the red carpet in a glittering silver gown by Sophie Couture. While many looked at her bold hooded outfit in awe, others mocked her red carpet look with memes and jokes. Sara also attracted attention as she wore a heavy lehnga for her first appearance on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta also walked the Cannes red carpet this year.

In the photos she posted on Instagram, Diana posed on a balcony overlooking the French Riviera. She also gave a glimpse of her poker-straight hairstyle in one of the photos. A fan commented on her post, “Gorgeous!” One wrote, “So pretty! most beautiful.” Another one said, “Simply stunning!”

On Friday, after she had just arrived at Cannes, Diana had shared photos of herself. She posed on a balcony wearing a frilled white top paired with classic blue jeans. She also wore black shades. She had written in her caption, “Hello again Cannes.” Diana Penty had made her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019. She had worn a beige-coloured off-shoulder gown. She had also joined Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi at a party hosted by Chopard at Cannes 2019. Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas was also seen with the actors in a group photo from the bash.