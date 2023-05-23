Salman Khan building a luxurious 19-storey hotel

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is looking to build a luxurious sea-facing19-storey hotel in India’s Mumbai city.

India news agency Times of India reported that Salman Khan will build the hotel on the Carter Road land, owned by his mother Salma Khan.

The celebrity’s family had purchased apartments at the CHS residential building and wanted to transform it into a residential complex. However, their plans have changed and they are planning to make a hotel instead.

The Bombay Municipal Corporation has authorized the proposal for the hotel’s construction. It is said to be a “commercial centrally air-conditioned building with a height of 69.90 metres”.

There will be a café and a restaurant on the first and second floors. A gym and swimming pool will be on the third whereas the service floor would be on the fourth. The convention centre will be on the fifth and sixth floors. The hotel will be from the seventh to the 19th floor.

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan had said that the family buys properties in a previous interview. The Bollywood star leased a flat in Mumbai for INR150,000 per month. Moreover, he is the owner of a house, farmhouse and beach property.