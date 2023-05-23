Shahrukh Khan’s rejection for ‘Don 3’ lands offer for Ranveer Singh

Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan has declined to work in the new film of the “Don” series. Upon which, reportedly, actor Ranveer Singh has been finalized to succeed Shahrukh Khan for the iconic role.

As soon as fresh updates about Shahrukh’s denial to act in “Don 3” came to light, speculations started spreading about who would play the central role in the new film. But, the rumours soon died when developments took a new turn indicating that Ranveer Singh will substitute Shahrukh Khan. Shahrukh Khan has played the lead role in the initial two films of the series. However, it is less known that Don series was one of the ‘not much successful’ series of Shahrukh. According to Indian media, the iconic star is interested in projects that are vast and universal in appeal and the storyline of “Don 3” limits his character.

Indian media has claimed through its sources that “Pathan” movie’s actor has formally declined the offer from the filmmakers. Meanwhile, Bollywood film producer Ritesh Sidhwani said that he and his partner Farhan Akhtar are finalizing the script for “Don 3.”

Previously, Farhan Akhtar had revealed that he wanted to showcase three generations in the new film of the “Don” series starring Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachan and one of the actors from new generation. However, he may now have to alter his plans as the things have taken a turn.