Audio leak suggests Khadija Shah ready to surrender

A purported audio leak suggests that the acclaimed fashion designer Khadija Shah – who is a staunch supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and was named as the ‘prime suspect’ in Jinnah House attack case – has decided to surrender herself to the police.

The fashion maven was ‘on the run’ since the police launched a crackdown on the PTI activists following riots and vandalism on May 9.

Notably, Khadija comes from an influential family. She is the daughter of former interim finance minister Salman Shah and granddaughter of General (retd) Asif Nawaz Janjua.

She is the founder of famous women’s clothing brands “Elan” and “Zaha.”

Since the Jinnah House attack and nomination in the first information report, she has gone into hiding to avert arrest.

Some videos also surfaced on the social media platforms which allegedly showed her fleeing a site where the police raid was expected.

Now, the alleged audio leak suggests that she has decided to give up being into hiding and ready to surrender.

“I will surrender. I have not committed any crime,” Khadija could be heard saying in the telephonic conversation.

However, many have expressed disappointment and shock, unable to reconcile the image of a renowned designer with someone involved in such a disturbing event.

As the investigation progresses, authorities will scrutinise Shah’s motives and the circumstances surrounding the attack.