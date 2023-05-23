PTI’s Ch Wajahat Hussain returns to Shujaat’s PML-Q

Chaudhary Wajahat Hussain, the younger brother of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, announced his departure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and return to his the PML-Q.

In a press conference in Lahore, Chaudhary Wajahat said that he and his son, Chaudhary Hussain Elahi, have opted to return to their home party after their stint with the PTI. The former PML-Q president did not go into detail on the specific reasons for his departure, but hinted that intra-family differences might have been mended. Wajahat, who last year had backed Punjab’s then-chief minister Pervez Elahi when the latter had left PML-Q for PTI, clarified that he was never officially associated with Imran Khan’s party.

His decision to quit PTI comes in the wake of unrest and protests following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9. The ensuing violence claimed at least eight lives, with many others injured. Internet services were suspended for over 72 hours across the country, and various national buildings were attacked, including the Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpinidi and the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore, while the Radio Pakistan building was set on fire.

Chaudhary Wajahat condemned these incidents and said, “The entire Pakistan condemns the tragic incidents of May 9.” He expressed hope that his family would reunite in the future and stated that he believed his brother, Shujaat, would welcome them back to PML-Q.

However, his nephew, Moonis Elahi, the son of PTI President Pervez Elahi, expressed surprise at his uncle’s decision, stating that he was not in contact with Chaudhary Wajahat.

“Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi and I are very much part of the PTI and we stand by Imran Khan,” he told a private news channel.