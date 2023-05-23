Two girls’ schools blown up in North Waziristan

In yet another act of violence against educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terrorists blew up two girls’ schools in Mir Ali sub-division of North Waziristan tribal district. Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak confirmed one of the attacks that took place at the Government Girls Middle School Hafizabad, in Hassukhel village on Sunday night. Although the school building was damaged, there were no casualties. District Police Officer Saleem Riaz stated that there were reports of two girls’ schools being targeted and destroyed by explosives during the same night, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. The affected schools are located in Musakki and Hassukhel villages of Mir Ali sub-division. Cases against these terrorist acts were registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act. This incident follows the tragic killings of at least eight individuals, including five teachers, in separate shootings in Upper Kurram tehsil earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested two alleged terrorists, belonging to the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), during an operation. According to a spokesman, a CTD Dera Ghazi Khan team conducted a raid and arrested two accused, identified as Mezan Ghazi and Mir Ahmad, who were planning to attack law enforcement agencies’ offices and buildings.