Courtesy, civility and fairness to be hallmarks of NAB: chairman

Chairman NAB Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed today attended a ceremony organized for distribution of compensation cheques among affectees of various scams of cheating public at-large. The ceremony was held in NAB Rawalpindi office.

During his address to the participants, Chairman NAB reiterated that NAB will remain completely apolitical and will work as per law. He stated that in the past the organization found itself involved in undue controversies which made it lose its focus and damaged its reputation. He said his foremost effort will be to restore the image of NAB as a fair, just and unbiased organization.

Chairman NAB expressed concern at the country’s slide on the Global Corruption Perception Index and said that the entire society had to work together for eradicating the menace of corruption. He also appreciated the affectees for their patience while waiting for the looted amount to be recovered and assured that henceforth every effort would be made to conclude such cases in the shortest possible time frame.

Earlier, DG NAB Rawalpindi Mirza Irfan Baig, in his welcome remarks, said that NAB Rawalpindi had made a recovery of Rs. 3.5 billion in 5 major cases of cheating public at-large, in which Rs. 27 million were being disbursed today among the affectees. The recoveries include Rs. 130 million in fake accounts in Sind Tractors Scheme handed over to Government of Sind, Rs. 500 million in Askaria Housing scam, Rs. 1.9 billion in National House Building Development Corporation scam and others. He also apprised that SAARC, PILDAT and international organizations including UN has acknowledged NAB’s performance. An MoU has also been signed with China for transparent execution of CPEC projects, he informed.

Later, in his address to the employees of NAB Rawalpindi, Chairman NAB appreciated their diligent work in recovery of the looted amount.

Chairman NAB advised that NAB does not have any favorites and the organization works strictly on the principle of fairness and impartiality. All accused deserve courtesy and civility. ” Treat them as you would like to be treated”, he remarked.

While answering the questions of employees, Chairman NAB said that measures are being taken to make the working environment for employees, particularly female staff, as much comfortable as possible through early resolution of their issues. He emphasized that rotation policy would be implemented in letter & spirit.

Chairman NAB also planted a tree and participated in a Group photograph with NAB Rawalpindi staff.