New homes, jobs for heirs of martyrs under consideration: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the health screening of more than one and a half lac constables of the police force has been completed and the process of vaccination is underway.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the progress on departmental promotions and health projects of employees in all districts is going on rapidly, every officer and official who is eligible for promotion according to merit and seniority is being given his right without delay. IG Punjab said that the promotion board meeting will be held in the next day or two for the promotion of 700 employees of telecommunication, similarly, the promotion of 350 inspectors, 1300 sub-inspectors and 2100 ASIs will be done soon. Dr. Usman Anwar said that on the Human Resource App (APP HRMIS), record of all office affairs including ACRs, holidays of the employees are being done in time. Efforts are also continued promote paperless working in police offices. Dr. Usman Anwar said that proposals for new homes and jobs are under consideration for the heirs of police martyrs before 2017. IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should spend maximum time with the constabulary, try hard to solve their problems while all the force should spare no effort to protect the life and property of the citizens. He expressed these views while addressing the officers of Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari at the Central Police Office today.

According to the details, IG Punjab encouraged 81 police officers and personnel of Khanewal Lodhran and Vehari police with rewards. 54 officers and personnel of Lodhran Police, 17 of Khanewal, 10 officers and personnel of Vehari were included among the recipients of prizes, who were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation by IG Punjab. He expressed that process of encouragement of the officers and personnel who have shown excellent performance would remain continued. DIG Headquarters Humayun Basheer Tarar, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Younus and retired DSP Aziz Ullah Khan also addressed the ceremony.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar’s immediate action has solved the problem of the citizen of Bhakkar. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar heard the complaints of the citizens on the occasion of a surprise visit to the 1787 Complaint Center at the Central Police Office.Nayyar Nigha, a citizen of Bhakkar complained about the delay in payment of the bill for the construction work done in Darya Khan police station, on which IG Punjab immediately took RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on a conference call and gave telephonic instructions. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered RPO Sargodha to resolve the issue of contractor under personal supervision.

On the orders of Dr. Usman Anwar, RPO Sargodha took immediate action and paid the remaining amount to contractor Nayyar. IG Punjab also apologized to the contractor for the delay in bill payment. IG Punjab while talking to RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that the renovation of the police station is a good initiative but the timely payment of the expenses is the responsibility of the concerned supervisory officer. IG Punjab directed that the show cause notice should be given to the SHO to answer for this delay in payment. During the visit to 1787 Complaint Center, IG Punjab reviewed the working of the staff and heard the complaints of the citizens himself. He directed the staff to leave no stone unturned to resolve the problems of the citizens and provide them with all possible relief.