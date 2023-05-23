President lauds PRCS relief efforts

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari met with the President of Pakistan and Red Crescent Dr. Arif Alvi at the President’s House here on Monday. Chairman PRCS briefed the President on measures taken by Red Crescent to mitigate the sufferings of vulnerable communities. President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated the services rendered by PRCS to the flood victims after the recent flood disaster. Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari briefed the President on rescue, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts by PRCS in the flood affected areas of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir during the last 6 months. He said that PRCS has provided humanitarian assistance to millions of flood-affected families through provision of rations, family tents, household aid items, first aid, clean drinking water, water treatment plants, ensuring medical facilities at the doorstep of the victims through Mobile Health Units, and cash assistance. President Dr. Arif Alvi said that PRCS is the leading humanitarian organization of the country that has done historic work for the flood-affected families. Red Crescent has set a new example of humanitarianism by continuing to help millions of victims in Ramadan. He appreciated the humanitarian service activities of Red Crescent under the leadership of Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari and assured all possible support from the government.