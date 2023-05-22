Cambridge issues new schedules for A-levels exams, check here

Two A-level exams in Pakistan that were canceled on May 10 and 12 due to unrest following Imran Khan’s arrest have been rescheduled by Cambridge Assessment International Education.

According to a recent update from CAIE, the results of the A-level Mathematics and History exams will be made public by August 18 and will be administered concurrently on June 21 in the morning and at noon, respectively, across Pakistan.

According to reports, this decision is being communicated to schools, colleges, and private applicants.

The British Council previously stated that the results of all previous exams would be released on August 10.

The most recent development occurred a week after the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) approached foreign boards to inform them of their policies regarding the papers that had been canceled due to the country of South Asia’s recent precarious security situation.

Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan earlier this month, the British Council decided to cancel all of the Cambridge exams scheduled for May 10 and 12.

In a statement, British Council said: “Due to the sudden developing situation in the country, British Council has canceled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London & IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan.”