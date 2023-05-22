Raveena Tandon throws graduation dinner party for daughter Rasha

Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani’s daughter Rasha Thadani is now 18 and the couple hosted a dinner for her on Saturday (May 20) as she is all set for her graduation. The actress took to social media as she shared glimpses of the dinner party and also in attendance were some near and dear ones. As she shared photos on social media, Raveena wrote, “And then they are all ready to fly outa the nest (heart emoticon) #pregraduationdinner #parentteacherdinner.” The pictures include some selfies of the mother-daughter duo and others at the gathering. Raveena opted for a pink saree, while Rasha was dressed in a yellow suit. Fans showered love on the photos and the post as they had only nice things to say.