Sara Ali Khan confirms Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut

After Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is now following his parent’s footsteps. The buzz surrounding his entry into the Bollywood industry has been gaining momentum for quite some time now. It seems like the wait is finally over – after Sara confirmed that her brother has successfully completed shooting his first film.

Sara, who recently made her debut at Cannes Film Festival, in an interview with Film Companion discussed her own career as well as provided an update on Ibrahim’s acting journey. Excited about her brother’s debut, she revealed, “You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can’t believe.”

She further shared how the sibling duo shared an immensely close bond and are each other’s biggest supporters. Recalling how emotional she and her mom used to get after Ibrahim would come home from shoots, she said, “That is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly.”

Talking about Amrita’s reaction to Ibrahim’s first film, Sara exclaimed, “I think we are both emotional beings and I see that most when I see Ibrahim come home.” Details about Ibrahim’s first film haven’t been officially revealed yet.

However, there are certain speculations. According to reports by Indian Express, Ibrahim’s debut film is titled Sarzameen, which is the remake of the Malayalam romantic comedy Hridayam. Previously, Ibrahim worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Although Saif and Amrita separated in 2004, both siblings have pursued their passion for acting. Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath, and now Ibrahim is set to carve his own path in the industry.