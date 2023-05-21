Three soldiers martyred in Balochistan shootout

Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Saturday while bravely thwarting terrorists’ attack on the security forces’ post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan, while a terrorist was sent to hell during the ensuing fire exchange. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Saturday, early in the morning, a group of terrorists attacked a security forces post established in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan. It added that the Post had recently been established to help check extortion efforts targeting Coal mines in the area. The troops on the post had retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists. Based on the follow up intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) effort, likely hideout of fleeing terrorists was identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation was launched, the ISPR said. It further stated that the anti-terrorist operation was progressing well and security forces were maintaining pressure to deny the militants a chance to escape from the area. “Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement concluded.