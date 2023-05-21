Zalmi Sports wins cricket trophy organized by army

Meraj Khalid Wazir Tape Ball Cricket Tournament organized by Pakistan Army concludes. 16 teams from across the district participated in the tournament. A sensational final match was played at Qila Iqbal Cricket Ground. In the final match, Zalmi Sports won the trophy after defeating the Al Qasar team. Station Commander Brigadier Mohammad Rashid Khan was the chief guest of the final match. Station Commander Brigadier Mohammad Rashid Khan distributed prizes and trophies among the players. The winning team was awarded a tournament trophy and a cash prize of Rs 75,000, while the runner-up team was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. On this occasion, the players said that complete arrangements have been made for the players and a good environment is being provided. On the other hand, the local people and sportsmen expressed special thanks to the Pak Army for arranging the tournament. However, organizing these kinds of positive activities is not only welcomed for the area, but by settling the sports fields, a healthy society comes into being.