Dua Lipa debuts at Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa debuted at the Cannes Film Festival with boyfriend Romain Gavras on Friday, per multiple news outlets.

The couple looked in good spirits as they doted on one another while walking the red carpet for the film Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers), about a gangster on the run who must lay low in order to avoid a 20-year prison sentence in France.

The lovebirds were holding hands and laughing as they posed for photos.

While the Levitating singer, 27, has attended events surrounding the film festival before, her appearance at the premiere of Elias Belkeddar’s film was her first proper trip down the Croisette’s famed red carpet.

The One Kiss musician looked stunning in a black asymmetrical dress by Hedi Slimane for Celine that featured several cut-outs that slashed across the bodice and a high-leg slit. She also debuted some dramatic style bangs and accessorised her look with matching high-heeled strappy sandals and dangling earrings, via W Magazine.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old French director looked dapper in a classic black suit with a matching tie over a crisp white shirt.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in February this year after they were spotted leaving a party in London, per Entertainment Tonight. Shortly thereafter, they were photographed holding hands in Paris.

Prior to dating Gavras, Lipa made headlines for her relationship with ex Anwar Hadid. The twosome started dating in 2019 after the England native was spotted with the model, now 23, at his 20th birthday celebration.

Gavras is known for directing Kanye West’s video No Church in the Wild and MIA’s video Bad Girls. He was also behind Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ Nothing Breaks Like a Heart clip. Courtesy w magazine