‘Noor’ screened in Karachi

It is no secret that society passes indifferent comments on person with even slightest form of disability. The Pakistani society is no exception. Here also, people with even vision issues have to face society’s callous approach. ‘Noor’ – that got the award in the health category in the online edition category at Cannes – is a Pakistani movie that has focused on this subject. Now, its maiden screening would be held in Karachi’s Indus Valley School of Arts this week. The film mentioned that instead of helping the people in problems, the society side-line them and ridicule them as they somehow does not fit into their fixed box of normality. This movie beautifully portrays exactly such a situation. Produced by See-Prime, the short film does not include music, action sequences, or comedy, but the engaging subject will keep the audience entertained. An arduous struggle but worth it. Noor filmmaker Umar Adil said the team did not expect the movie to travel to Cannes but luckily, the online edition at the Cannes was introduced for the first time.