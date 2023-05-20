In light of TEXPO 2023 theme, two-day fashion show to be held from May 26-27

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised a curtain-raiser event to announce the upcoming 4th International Textile and Leather Exhibition, TEXPO, to be held from May 26th to 28th at the Expo Centre in Karachi.

The event, held at the Coconut Grove in Karachi, was attended by prominent figures from the fashion, leather, and textile industry of Pakistan. Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala, and Secretary Fareed Iqbal Qureshi graced the occasion as chief guests.

TEXPO 2023 theme ‘Weaving the way to Sustainability’ pays tribute to Pakistan’s textile and leather industries’ resilience to the impact of climate change. The event highlights TDAP’s commitment to provide sustainable textile solutions while celebrating the Pakistani textile industry’s remarkable journey. The devastating floods of 2022 highlighted the urgent need for sustainable textile solutions, and TEXPO aims to address this need.

TEXPO 2023 will host 200 plus exhibitors, Pakistan’s leading designers, and 350 plus industry specialists from around the world. The event will showcase the textile and leather industry’s offerings from all across Pakistan, ranging from leather garments, footwear, cotton, readymade garments, home textiles, denim, knitwear, sportswear, among others.

TEXPO 2023 has attracted buyers from Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Japan, Columbia, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, and 77 non-traditional markets.

Mr. Zubair Motiwala welcomed all foreign delegates and stated that Pakistan offers complete vertically integrated textile production facilities and an opportunity to diversify supply chain for all delegates visiting here. TEXPO 2023 is going to be a big show under one roof as far as Pakistani textile is concerned. It is a flagship event for our country, and we wholeheartedly thank all the foreign delegates for registering and visiting.”

In light of TEXPO 2023’s theme, a two-day fashion show will be held on May 26th and 27th, showcasing Ready-to-Wear, Resort Wear, and Luxury Pret items with a focus on sustainable fashion. The event will feature collections exclusively curated by ace Pakistani designers and design houses, including Rizwan Beyg, Sana Safinaz, Deepak Perwani, Adnan Pardesy, Wardha Saleem, Huma Adnan, Shamaeel Ansari, Salt by Ideas, Pink Tree, J., Jafferjees, to name a few. The showcase will also feature Pakistan’s top male and female models and will be attended by foreign buyers, stakeholders of the fashion world, and fashion media.

A cultural show will be held on May 26th at the Governor House in Karachi, featuring performances by renowned Pakistani artists.

TEXPO 2023 promises to be an exciting exhibition and celebration of sustainable fashion and textiles. For more information, please visit TEXPO’s website at www.texpo.com.pk