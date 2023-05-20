Salma Hayek suffers wardrobe malfunction on Instagram Live

Salma Hayek accidentally bared it all while celebrating a milestone moment. While commemorating reaching 24 million followers with an Instagram Live, the Frida star danced around in a white robe. However, her enthusiasm caused the robe to slip, revealing parts of her chest and upper thigh to the camera. Salma took the wardrobe mishap in stride, blurring out the flashing bits and continued the festivities. “24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile,” she captioned the post. “Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement and gratitude.” Though she dressed down for this major social media moment, Salma is no stranger to turning heads on the red carpet. Case in point? Earlier this month at Met Gala 2023 honouring the late Karl Lagerfeld, the 56-year-old stepped out in a fiery red Gucci gown which featured a glossy bodice and lace detailing on the skirt. And just a few months prior, Salma and her 15-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault-whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault-were each other’s mirror images in scarlet dresses at the Oscars in March. Salma’s fashionista moments are the cherry-on-top of her blossoming career, despite her being told she would one day age out of show business.