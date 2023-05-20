Sirajul Haq survives bomb blast in Zhob

JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem on Friday confirmed that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq survived a bomb blast that targeted his convoy near the Zhob area of Balochistan.

A “suicide blast” targeted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq’s convoy as he was travelling for a rally in Balochistan’s Zhob, injuring seven people, police officials and party leaders confirmed.

The JI said on its official Twitter account that it was a suicide attack, adding that the attacker had been killed. In a separate tweet, the party said that seven workers were injured, of which four were critical. Haq would address the rally as per schedule, the JI added. Footage showed smoke rising close to the vehicle in which the JI chief was purportedly travelling. As the smoke cleared, a dead body, allegedly that of the attacker could be seen. Meanwhile, JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif said a few vehicles had also been damaged.

The party chief had reached Quetta earlier today, he said, adding that a large number of people had gathered to welcome Haq as he entered Zhob.

“The suicide attacker was also part of the crowd.” Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and expressed grief over the injuries. “Terrorists want to achieve their evil goals by spreading unrest. We will not allow terrorist elements and their handlers to succeed in their impure objectives,” he asserted. The latest attack on a political personality comes as the nation witnesses a rise in terrorism, with security forces ramping up operations to defeat militants.

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the explosion near Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq’s convoy in Zhob and expressed good wishes for him. He expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the blast and directed immediate treatment of those injured in the blast. Bilawal also directed an immediate investigation into the incident.

“All those responsible for the blast should be brought to justice,” he maintained. Former President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the suicide attack near the convoy of Sirajul Haq and demanded immediate arrest of those behind the attack. While expressing good wishes for Haq, the PPP co-chairmain also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.