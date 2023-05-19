Robert Downey Jr shares glimpse of his children during birthday celebration

We love Robert Downey Jr’s birthday post 3000. The Iron Man star took a little trip down memory lane on his 58th birthday April 4, sharing a video montage of some of his favourite moments from the last year. That is, after sharing a peek at his birthday celebration.

The video opens with Robert’s eldest son Indio, 29-whom he shares with ex Deborah Falconer-bringing him out a cake as the Judge actor’s wife and their kids- Exton, 11 and Avri, 8-sing “Happy Birthday.” However, as Robert dances along to his birthday song, the clip cuts to the year in review.

As he captioned the Instagram video, “57, you’ve been too kind. With deep gratitude, I shall rewind.”

And among the highlights from his year are some sweet family memories, including seeing his younger son play baseball. In the clip, Robert is holding up a sign behind the fence as he watches his son play on the field, before the video cut to Exton at bat. The Doolittle star also showcased the helpful way Avri and Exton prepared him for a new role as they gave shaved his head. Robert thanked his kids for “shaving my dome,” as he showed a clip of himself seated in front of a mirror while Exton holds an electric razor behind his half-buzzed head. The role in question? The upcoming HBO limited series The Sympathizer, which he teased will feature him playing “multiple roles”. And he further showed off the family pride by giving a shout out to his “favourite musicians” for “achieving their goals,” cutting to cover art from his son Indio’s 2022 singles: “Headspace,” “Runaway” and “September.”

Another milestone the Avengers: Endgame actor is appreciative for? Hitting “the sweet 17 of marriage-sublime!”

Before the video concluded, Robert showed himself on top of a blown-up donkey, writing, “After all these blessings I must simply say, I hope I NEVER grow up one day.”

Robert also took to his Instagram Stories to re-share birthday tributes from his fellow Avengers. Jeremy Renner posted a picture of the two dressed up in suits, writing, “Happy Birthday to my dear friend,” while Chris Hemsworth posted a video of himself signing an Avengers-Fallen Heroes poster with Robert’s face on it. He captioned the hilarious clip, “You know Thor is your favourite Avenger,” with a laughing emoji. Mark Rufffalo rounded out the birthday shout outs with a photo from a movie table read, saying, “Happy Birthday, Robert. We love you at the head of the table.”