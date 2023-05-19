Careem launches service to help businesses in Pakistan save 40% on corporate travel

Careem’s C4B provides corporate travel services to over 550 companies across Pakistan. Offers customized value-added features like optimized mapped routes, dedicated POC’s, prescheduled bookings, bill-to-company option etc.

17 May 2023 – Karachi: Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing services in Pakistan, introduces mass-commute services for corporate clients across all major cities in Pakistan as part of Careem for Business (C4B). In light of the sharp rise in inflation, Careem’s mass-commute service helps make corporate travel more affordable for companies and businesses, enabling them to save up to 40% cost. The mass-commute service differs from the car-pooling service Careem introduced in 2022, as it allows up to 22 people to share a full-sized vehicle for their daily commute. The service consists of all types/size of vehicles including Hiaces, Coasters, Hijets and is ideal for companies that offer transportation services for their employees’ daily commute as well as companies that arrange corporate events both inside and outside the city. Careem also provides a host of value-added features including; optimized mapped routes, dedicated points of contact to address any queries or concerns, prescheduled bookings according to pick/drop locations, days, and timings and a bill-to-company option.

C4B provides a range of augmented features and corporate travel packages that deliver value to corporate companies. The most commonly preferred services opted by corporate clients include: commute to and back to non-service/remote areas, 24/7 vehicle rentals, Premium5 (half day) and Premium10 (full day) rentals, promos and discounts to corporates for personal use, intercity rides with complimentary refreshments, field visits, and customized solutions according to company’s requirements. “We understand the challenges that companies face in terms of providing safe, efficient, and cost-effective transportation for their colleagues. We have developed customized mobility solutions keeping in mind the evolving needs of our corporate customers. Solutions like mass commute, car pool, inter-city and premium rides enable us to offer the best experience and value for money to our clients”, said Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan.

Currently, C4B provides corporate services to over 550 companies across Pakistan, offering tailor-made services to fit the specific needs of its clientele. Notable companies that use the mass-commute service are: Daraz, Fly Jinnah, Hamdard Labs, Tri Pack, TATA Pakistan, Gerrys Dnata, Mindstrom and PHI. Similarly, the carpooling service has been used by companies including: Nestle, House of Habib, AirSial, Packages, BASF, SadaPay, Sapphire, Enfrashare, YAP etc. Other notable C4B clients include: Jazz, PTCL, Fly Jinnah, Engro, Khaadi, Ufone, Philip Morris, LCI, Maersk, IBA, AKU, Descon and K-Electric.