China’s central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

xinhua

China’s central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday. The People’s Bank of China said it has conducted 2 billion yuan (about 284.27 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent. The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank. A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

