Sara Ali Khan’s monochrome magic and classic beauty steal the show

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is pulling out all the stops to amaze her fans with her fashion choices at Cannes 2023. While her initial look at the festival garnered mixed reactions from netizens, she is determined to deliver flawless style in her upcoming appearances!

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing stunning pictures of her latest avatar. She looked elegant in a white saree with black borders, styled like a gown and paired with a halter-neck black-and-white blouse.

Embracing a retro vibe, the Gaslight actress enhanced her look with winged eyeliner and a stylish bouffant bun. Completing her ensemble with a matching neckpiece, the saree gown is another creation from renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sara Ali Khan’s latest look on Instagram received an outpouring of love from her fans. One fan expressed their admiration, saying, “Sara, this look of yours is simply amazing. Sending you good vibes and lots of love… You’re the best!” Another fan exclaimed, “Wow… absolutely beautiful!” The positive feedback from her followers highlights the appreciation for Sara’s stunning appearance.

Stepping onto the prestigious Cannes red carpet, Sara engaged with the paparazzi and gracefully showcased her Indian heritage. She expressed, “This outfit is a remarkable blend of traditional and contemporary Indian craftsmanship by Abu and Sandeep. My Indianness has always been a source of pride for me. It reflects my identity, with a touch of freshness, modernity and deep-rooted traditions.” Sara’s words exemplify her cultural pride and the fusion of elements that define her style.