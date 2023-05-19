Fiza talks about getting married again

Fiza Ali, a pretty and talented Pakistani television actress and host, has been a prominent figure in the industry for many years. She embarked on her career in her teenage years, and her breakthrough came with the hit drama serial ‘Mehndi,’ which instantly brought her fame that has endured over time. Fiza was previously married to Fawad Farooq and they have a lovely daughter named Faraal from their marriage. Unfortunately, their marriage did not last, and Fiza is currently single, raising her daughter Faraal on her own. In a recent interview, Fiza discussed the topic of marriage when the host asked her a question about it. The host asked, ‘Would Faraal accept your marriage?’ In response, Fiza turned to her daughter Faraal and asked if she would be okay with her mother getting married again if she finds a good man. Faraal initially expressed a straightforward ‘No.’ However, Fiza Ali posed another scenario, asking what if the man was exceptionally good and accepted Faraal as well. Finally, Faraal agreed, saying, ‘In that case, you can have another marriage if he accepts me.’