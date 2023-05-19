Chinese college expressing interest in sharing expertise with Balochistan

Zhangjiakou Vocational and Technical College has expressed interest in extending its expertise to the Pakistani province of Balochistan, providing Pakistani students with valuable skills and education, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

Naseem Khan Achakzai, Advisor to the Speaker of Balochistan Assembly, visited Zhangjiakou Vocational and Technical College and was briefed about a program designed to help Pakistani students gain necessary knowledge and experience to become successful professionals. The Chinese side informed that through this program, Chinese experts are providing training in various fields such as agriculture, engineering, and computer science. The program includes lectures, workshops, and hands-on activities. Naseem told Gwadar Pro that the collaboration between China and Pakistan will enable both countries to benefit from each other’s expertise and resources. “In my opinion, the best gift someone can give is the gift of knowledge and education, and the people of Balochistan need the highest education and vocational training to contribute to the growth and development of Pakistan.

The vocational training institution I visited is a great example for the people and government of Balochistan to learn from China and further collaborate in the skills area.” He suggested that the best way to bring the people of China and Pakistan closer is through education and exchange, and the cooperation between Pakistan and China, as well as their determination to stand together, will always remain alive in history and the collective consciousness of both peoples.