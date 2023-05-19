US Congress members express concerns over political tensions in Pakistan

As many as 66 Members of Congress have written a letter to US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and expressed their grave concerns on the increasing political tensions in Pakistan.

“As proponents of a strong US-Pakistan relationship, we write to express our concerns about the current situation in Pakistan and urge you to use all diplomatic tools at your disposal to pressure the Government of Pakistan towards a greater commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law” stated US Congressmen in a letter to State Department.

They further said that over the past several months, “we have become increasingly concerned by the blanket bans on demonstrations and deaths of several prominent critics of the government”. “We ask for your help pressuring the Government of Pakistan to ensure protestors can assert their demands in a peaceful and non-violent way, free from harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary detention. As both Democrats and Republicans who care about the bilateral relationship, we are concerned that violence and increased political tension could spiral into a deteriorating security situation in Pakistan,” maintained the US senators.

They further said that “as supporters of a strong bilateral U.S.-Pakistan relationship, we wish to commend your sustained focus on Pakistan and your efforts to provide humanitarian assistance following historic, devastating floods”. “We now urge you to use all diplomatic tools-including calls, visits, and public statements-to demonstrate U.S. interest and prevent the erosion of democratic institutions in Pakistan. Supporting democracy in Pakistan is in the national interest of the United States.