Elimination of land mafias from ICT top priority: CPO

Islamabad Capital Police Koral Police team has apprehended three land grabbers during an operation against land grabbing mafia and recovered arms with ammunition, a police public relation officer said. He said that a grand operation against land grabbers is going on following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. Following these directions the Koral police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three accused. The accused were identified as Main Khan, Gula Khan and Muhammad Aamir Sohail and recovered arms with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/DIG (Operations) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and indiscriminate action would continue against those who illegally occupy land of others. He thoroughly directed all zonal police officers to intensify this crackdown until the elimination of land grabbing from the federal capital. Citizens are also requested to report any such activities to the police helpline Pukar-15.