Azaan Sami Khan pays tribute to Zeba with new single ‘Maa’

Singer and music composer Azaan Sami Khan has unveiled the artwork for his upcoming single, “Maa,” as a heartfelt tribute to his mother, veteran actor Zeba Bakhtiar.

However, Khan hopes that people will also connect with the song and dedicate it to the motherly figures in their own lives.

Taking to Instagram to share the digital artwork and announce his tribute, Khan, known for his hit track “Ik Lamha,” wrote, “Thought this would be the best way to release the first artwork for the album. There’s a song on the album called ‘Maa.’ I don’t think there’s much more to say. ‘Maa’ for me is for my Amma, however, I hope it’s for yours too one day once it’s out.”

The artwork portrays his mother, Zeba Bakhtiar, adorned in an ethereal white attire, with delicate flowers adorning her hair, against the backdrop of a cosmic galaxy. It offers a touching glimpse into Khan’s highly anticipated self-titled album, “Azaan The Album.”

According to a press release, “Maa” holds significant importance among the various tracks featured in Khan’s forthcoming album, scheduled for release later this year. Throughout the recording process, Khan has actively shared studio updates with his followers on social media.

Notably, Khan has provided glimpses into the making of around four songs, including “Naadan Dil” and “Manmarzi,” a collaboration with producer Talal Qureshi. He even treated fans to a live session on a photo-sharing app, offering a sneak peek of another song from the album, “Humdum.” Additionally, he documented a recording session in London, generating excitement across his digital platforms.

With his talent for composing original OSTs for critically acclaimed films like “Parey Hut Love” and “Superstar,” as well as popular drama serials such as “Kuch Ankahi” and “Ishq e Laa,” Khan has made a name for himself in the industry. His upcoming album, “Azaan,” highly anticipated by fans, serves as his second offering following his debut album, “Main Tera.”