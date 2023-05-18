UN urges $3 bn aid for Sudan and refugees

The United Nations on Wednesday said $3.03 billion would be needed to provide urgent aid in conflict-ravaged Sudan and for over one million expected to flee into neighbouring countries this year. Needs have soared since a bloody conflict erupted in Sudan last month, the UN said, dramatically revising up its response plan. “Today, 25 million people — more than half the population of Sudan — needs humanitarian aid and protection,” Ramesh Rajasingham, head of the UN humanitarian agency’s Geneva bureau, told reporters. “That is the highest number we have ever seen in the country.”