PepsiCo, WWF recharge wells to replenish aquifer for Hattar community

PepsiCo Pakistan has successfully completed an inclusive Water Replenishment Project for community access to clean water in partnership with WWF – Pakistan in Hattar, District Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under this multi-stakeholder project, the company has constructed four groundwater recharge wells with University of Haripur and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila. The project’s total recharging capacity is 8,400 m3 and it galvanizes PepsiCo Pakistan’s goal to empower communities with replenishment and sustainable use of water resources. The project comes under the PepsiCo Positive (pep+) sustainability agenda of PepsiCo Pakistan, which includes water conservation and doing good for people and the planet. This knowledge exchange initiative provides a robust mechanism and roadmap to empower the students at the University of Haripur and UET Taxila so they can continue working on sustainable water use solutions for their community. The students have actively taken part in implementation phase of the project with experts from WWF – Pakistan. It has also brought the community at large together as beneficiaries since it will supply access to clean and safe water to community members.