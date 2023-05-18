Thousands of personnel, officers to be promoted to next rank as per merit: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the police service and promotion structure has been further improved in recent days for the timely promotion of police force personnel. In the next few days, thousands of personnel and officers from constable to DSP ranks will be promoted to the next rank as per merit. Dr. Usman Anwar said that 450 sub-inspectors, 1300 ASIs and 2100 head constables would be promoted in the new stages of promotion. He said that the process of departmental promotions is also going on at the DSP rank, the process of regularization of Inspectors Legal is being completed. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the series of welfare and promotions of police force would remain continued at all levels. He expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony organized in the honor of officers and personnel who have performed well during duty at the Central Police Office today.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar encouraged officers and officials with awards for their excellent performance. Dr. Usman Anwar awarded 160 officers and personnel of the provincial capital Lahore including Sahiwal, Okara, Multan and Bahawalpur region with cash prizes of more than 58 lakhs and certificates of appreciation. SDPO Sadar Pakpattan, Muhammad Aslam and SDPO, Mian Channu Khanewal Nasir Ali Saqib was given CC1 certificates while in-charge CIA Iqbal Town Inspector Mohammad Ali Butt and Inspector Rashid Amin Butt were given two lakh rupees each. Other officers who received awards included 10 inspectors, 45 sub Inspectors, 27 ASIs, 05 Head Constables, 70 Constables and 01 SSA were included who were given cash rewards and CC1 certificates as per the devised formula. IG Punjab directed the officers and officials who received the awards to perform their duties more diligently and dutifully than before. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present in the ceremony.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that all Ghazi officers who bravely fight robbers and miscreants are a valuable asset of Punjab Police, whose best care and treatment is the top priority of Punjab Police. IG Punjab said that in order to pay tribute to the eternal services of police Ghazis, a Ghazi Wall has been built in the Central Police Office, on which the names of all the brave Ghazis of the police have been displayed. Moreover, Ghazis have also been awarded with Silver Medal. Dr. Usman Anwar said that priority measures have been ensured for the best treatment and early rehabilitation of these Ghazis so that they face minimum problems. IG Punjab said that being Chief of Punjab Police, I salute all the officers and personnel who were injured or disabled in the line of duty for their tireless services. He expressed these views while meeting the Dolphin Squad personnel at the Central Police Office today.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with Ghazis of Dolphin Force Rawalpindi at the Central Police Office. The Dolphin personnel included Ibrahim, Murtaza, Umar, Faizan, Aamir and Ramzan who were injured in the exchange of fire with dacoits. Arms, legs and other limbs of personnel were shot during the chase and encounter with dacoits at Chakri Road and Taxila in Rawalpindi. Dr. Usman Anwar inquired about the details of the incidents that happened during the duty of Ghazi personnel and praised their dutifulness and bravery. DIG IT Ahsan Younis was also present on this occasion.

The talented daughter of Lahore police constable Zafar Iqbal has won the talent award of Punjab Police. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar invited eleven-year-old Zainab Zafar to his office and awarded her with a cash reward of one lakh rupees. In recent days, impressed by her English language, intelligence, self-confidence, IG Punjab had announced a challenge to defeat Zainab Zafar but no one came in competition with her. Upon which the IG Punjab handed over the cash award to Zainab Zafar on the basis of invincible intelligence and talent.

IG Punjab after awarding cash reward to Zainab Zafar had a discussion about her education and career. Zainab Zafar said that after passing the CSS exam, I would serve the country and the nation by becoming a part of the Punjab Police in the style of my brave father. IG Punjab expressed best wishes for Zainab Zafar and said that as she won the police talent competition, she will also become a part of the police force by winning the competitive exam through her hard work. Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the police officials to pay special attention to the education and training of their children, taking Zainab Zafar, the daughter of Shaheed Constable as an example, and to impart their children the best preparation and education from the beginning to succeed in life..

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has sought a report from RPO DG Khan after taking notice of the incident of killing 04 people in Kotla Qaim of Rajanpur area due to an old dispute. IG Punjab instructed DPO Rajanpur to form a special team to arrest the accused under his personal supervision. He emphasised upon immediate delivery of justice to family of the deceased on priority basis.