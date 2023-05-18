KBM Care, Al-Shifa Eye Trust free eye camp treats over 650 patients

KBM Care Foundation in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital Rawalpindi has conducted a free eye camp and an awareness campaign targeting youth to prevent avoidable blindness in Azad Kashmir on May 17, 2023. “A ten-member delegation of ophthalmologists from Al-Shifa Eye Trust and volunteers and officials of KBM Care started the camp activity, in which more than 500 patients were examined with free checkup, computerized screening, provision of medicines and glasses to the deserving people besides referral to Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital Rawalpindi for free of cost operations.

The camp is a part of the series of the activities that were agreed by the high officials of both the organizations. Col (retd) Tariq Usman General Manager Outreach Programme of Al-Shifa Eye Trust in a meeting with the officials of the KBM Care assured full support to the organization in jointly organizing eye screening and surgical camps across Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Asghar said that we believe that everyone has the right to access to healthcare services, regardless of their financial position.

District Education Officer Sudhnoti Sardar Arshad Hussain appreciated the efforts of both the organizations for provision of health services to the people at their doorsteps. He assured that the education dept will fully support the awareness campaign against blindness and facilitation in organization of eye camps in the district. KBM Care President Khalid bin Majeed said, “Both the organizations are committed to providing free eye care services to the underprivileged communities of Azad Kashmir.”

He assured that KBM Care would continue its humble efforts to support the people of the area and reaching to those who need the most.

The team of ophthalmologists would be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and would work tirelessly to provide high-quality eye care services to those in need.” “We are proud to be part of this initiative and are looking forward to serving the people of the area,” he added. Sardar Azmat Hanif Chairman of KBM Care Foundation on the occasion said that many people could not go to Rawalpindi and other big cities for the sake of screening and eye operations due to lack of money for treatment, therefore, KBM Care decided to provide such health facilities to the people of Mang at their doorsteps in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Trust Rawalpindi.

He said that it is pertinent to mention here that this eye camp is a testament to the commitment of both the organizations to improve the health and well-being of the people. He thanked all the donors and implementing partner Muhammad Deen Foundation (MDF) for their support in holding the camp, The local people thanked both the organizations for organizing the eye camp in the far-flung area.