Shahrukh shares how Mannat kickstarted Gauri’s career

King Khan got emotional while talking about buying his famous Mannat bungalow during an interview. Shah Rukh Khan shared that it was his dream house. However, he was not able to afford it initially, but somehow he still bought it. He further said his Mannat residence kick started wife Gauri Khan’s career as an interior designer. SRK said, “When we bought Mannat, it was way beyond our… being from Delhi, one was used to living in bungalows. But in Mumbai, apartments are even more expensive. As soon as we mustered up some money, we managed to buy this bungalow.”

He further stated that, “It was beyond our means, but we bought it. We didn’t have the money to design it then. We called a designer and the money that the person quoted was beyond my salary.”

The superstar went on saying, “So I asked Gauri to design it. That’s how the journey started. We build the house by buying all the small things needed to build a house. It took a while, but we did it.” “For her, to do this at such a young age also helped her to learn. For me, now it’s very nice that I don’t have to look for another designer. It’s easier to discuss what we want. We want things to be clean and nice.”