Katy Perry says she’s five weeks sober due to pact with Orlando Bloom

It’s been a mostly dry winter for Katy Perry. The American Idol judge says she has curbed her drinking as part of an agreement with her fiancé of more than two years, Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares daughter Daisy, 2. And it hasn’t been easy. “I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” the pop star told People March 27. “I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit.”

However, that doesn’t mean she’s planning on breaking the pact any time soon-despite making her comments at a curated cocktail event at New York City’s Mister Paradise with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

As for how long Katy and the Pirates of the Caribbean star plan to abstain from alcohol? When the “Light It Up” singer jokingly asked her if she was caving, Katy responded with a firm, “No, girl!”

“I can’t cave,” she added, per People. “I made a promise. Three months.”

Fortunately for Katy, she is the co-founder of De Soi, a line of non-alcoholic apéritifs.

However, this is not the first time the singer has temporarily stopped drinking. Following her divorce from Russell Brand in 2012, she went through a three-month detoxing period, which included no alcohol.

“You know, I did a lot of different things,” Katy said on Alan Carr: Chatty Man in 2013. “I surrounded myself with my good friends, I did this whole cleanse where I didn’t have any alcohol for three months-that was devastating-I did vitamins and supplements, and hikes and meditation and prayer.”

Katy also told The New York Times in a mid-2017 interview posted ahead of the release of her album Witness that she had stopped drinking the previous January. “I feel very empowered,” she said at the time, “extremely liberated, liberated from the conditioning of the way I used to think, spiritually liberated, politically liberated, sexually liberated, liberated from things that don’t serve me.”