Katie Holmes makes rare comment about Suri Cruise while reflecting on ‘Dawson’s Creek’

Katie Holmes took a trip back down the creek. The actress recently gave insight into life with her daughter Suri Cruise-whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise-revealing that the 16-year-old watched her breakout role on the ’90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek during the pandemic. “She has seen Dawson’s Creek, and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager,” Katie told Variety in an interview published March 28. “But I’m not like, ‘You need to watch mommy’s work.’ But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it. It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this.” Unfortunately, the 44-year-old didn’t share any of Suri’s opinions on the WB series, like whether she is Team Pacey or Team Dawson. While Katie-who was married to the Top Gun star from 2006 to 2012-has largely kept their daughter out of the public eye, she has occasionally shared tidbits about the teen. In fact, last year, the Batman Begins star indicated Suri is following in her parents’ artistic footsteps as the teen sang a cover of “Blue Moon” in the opening credits of Katie’s romantic comedy Alone Together.