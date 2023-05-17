Noor Alam Khan makes shocking revelation about salaries of govt employees

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) looked into the budget audit of the Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday. The meeting was run by PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan. The committee compared the compensation, perks, and privileges of Supreme Court justices to those of other federal employees.

Noor Alam Khan informed the committee about the salaries: the President receives Rs896,550/month, the Prime Minister earns Rs201,574/month, MNAs receive Rs188,000/month, federal ministers receive Rs338,125/month, and Grade 22 officers receive Rs591,475/month. Supreme Court judges receive Rs1,470,711/month, while the Chief Justice of Pakistan receives Rs1,527,399/month.

The PAC chairman acknowledged the pay discrepancy and raised questions about the extent of the gap.