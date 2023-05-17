Alhamra holds watercolour painting workshop titled Nurturing Artistic Brilliance

The Alhamra Cultural Complex at Qaddafi Stadium has commenced an inspiring eight-day Watercolour Painting Workshop, captivating art enthusiasts with its grandeur. The workshop led by the esteemed master, Dr. Ajaz Anwar, this workshop guarantees to be a transformative experience for all participants. Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Saleem Sagar graced the Workshop opening ceremony who introduced the esteemed mentor, Dr. Ajaz Anwar, highlighting Alhamra’s commitment to nurturing artistic brilliance. Chairman Alhamra Qasim Ali Shah and renowned artist Mr. Muhammad Javaid adorned the event.

Dr. Ajaz Anwar, in a captivating address, emphasized the significance of passion and unwavering dedication required to excel in the realm of art. His powerful words resonated deeply with the audience, igniting a flame of inspiration and urging individuals to embark on their unique artistic journeys, embracing their true creative potential. The famed artist, Mr. Muhammad Javaid, lauded Dr. Ajaz Anwar for his ground-breaking approach, which has revolutionized the art of watercolour painting, stirring a newfound passion among art enthusiasts. Chairman Alhamra, Qasim Ali Shah, reiterated Alhamra’s dedication to art and culture, emphasizing the significance of unwavering effort in the creative journey.

Executive Director of Alhamra Muhammad Saleem Saga said that the Watercolour Painting Workshop presents an unparalleled opportunity for budding artists to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Alhamra’s ultimate aim is to unlock the untapped potential of the youth, nurturing their artistic abilities and providing them with a platform to flourish, he added. He also appreciated the hard work of the Deputy Director of Alhamra Culture Complex, Muhammad Arif and the Alhamra team. The first day was lively, with aspiring artists enthusiastically participating in a Q&A session, encouraging shared learning and igniting their creative inspiration.

The eight-day Watercolour Painting Workshop at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Qaddafi Stadium, proves Alhamra’s dedication to artistic excellence, inspiring and nurturing talents.