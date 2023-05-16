To keep user messages “private and secure,” WhatsApp is launching a new Chat Lock feature. The new feature will add an additional layer of security to users’ “intimate conversations.”

Users will need to enter their device password or biometric data like a fingerprint scan or facial recognition to access any new notifications related to these “locked chats,” which will also be hidden.

How to use lock your Chats on WhatsApp?

1) Tap on the name of the contact or group you want to lock

2) Click on the Chat Lock option under the Contact Details page

3) Choose if you want to lock your chat using biometric details or your password.

4) Enter your phone password or biometric details and your personal conversations will be locked.

On May 3, WhatsApp had previously announced changes to its polls feature. Users can now create single-vote polls on the platform, look for polls in their chats, and get notifications when people vote on their polls. Additionally, WhatsApp had revealed the availability of captioned images and document sharing.