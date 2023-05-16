Searches for pearl and tweed dresses soar to all-time highs after the Met Gala

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘pearl dress’ and ‘tweed dress’ exploded by 267 percent and 233 percent on May 2, reaching all-time highs the day after the Met Gala 2023, where celebrities wore pearl and tweed dresses on the red carpet in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

A new finding by fashion experts Karen Millen reveals that online interest in pearl and tweed dresses more than tripled the average volume the day after celebrities took to the Met Gala red carpet, reflecting an unprecedented spike in searches as the public was inspired by looks worn by celebrities such as Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian.

Several celebrities wore tweed gowns. Anne Hathaway wore Versace’s iconic safety pin dress in white tweed and pearls with a matching jacket. Dua Lipa chose a vintage Chanel 1992 tweed wedding gown originally worn by Claudia Schiffer. Sora Choi debuted in a billowing Thom Browne tweed coat dress. Pearl looks were a major Met Gala trend. Kim Kardashian was pictured in a naked dress covered in pearls and a dramatic off-white coat. Lizzo wore a black Chanel gown and a pearl bodice. Alia Bhatt and Ava Max both wore white dresses covered in pearl embellishments.

Bridalwear was a key trend at this year’s Met Gala, worn by many celebrities on the red carpet for this year’s theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Online searches for ‘white dress’ shot up 75 percent to a five-year high, and searches for ‘white gown’ also rose 99 percent to an all-time high, as monochrome white looks trended this year. Searches for ‘Chanel wedding dress’ and ‘dress with train’ skyrocketed by 1,110 percent and 271 percent after the event.

A spokesperson for Karen Millen commented on the findings: “This year’s theme naturally inspired guests to embrace Lagerfeld’s bridal designs into their looks and white was clearly the biggest trend. These findings show how influential the Met Gala is on fashion trends worldwide, with searches for bridalwear, white, tweed and pearls soaring during fashion’s biggest night.”